Pacquiao-McGregor money fight in peril as ‘Notorious’ suffered stunning loss in UFC 257

CONOR McGregor went down in a stunning upset against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 on Sunday (Manila time).

Perhaps down goes too, his supposed mega-buck fight against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Wanting to cash on each other’s popularity, Pacquiao and McGregor have their eyes fixed on a highly-anticipated showdown this year, with Dubai as the possible site.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao, reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, even wished McGregor the best of luck before his fight and said, ‘Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans.’

That was until Poirier spoiled the party.

PHOTO: UFC Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

The 32-year-old American exposed McGregor by knocking out the Irishman at the 2:32 mark of the second round of their fight at the Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

McGregor was at the receiving end of a barrage of Poirier punches that began with a solid left hook and capped by a short right that put the Irishman down for good.

The win avenged Poirier’s first round technical knockout loss against McGregor in 2014 during UFC 178 in Las Vegas Nevada. He is now 6-1 in his last seven fights and could be in line again for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor, 32, meanwhile has lost two of his last three bouts for the worst stretch of his career.

Continue reading below ↓

But more important, it raises the question on whether his planned money fight with Pacquiao, the only eight-time world division champion, would still push through later this year.

Both Pacquiao and McGregor are under Paradigm Sports Management, whose CEO Audie Attar is keen on making the fight this year.

“We’re having active discussions. We’re keen on making that event happen in 2021,” he said.

Will it ever happen now after McGregor’s stunning loss?