IS Connor McGregor next for the great Manny Pacquiao?

The path towards a fight between the two legendary fighters gained ground on Wednesday after the 41-year-old Filipino boxing icon formally signed with Paradigm Sports Management, the same group that manages the 31-year-old UFC superstar from Ireland.

McGregor earlier sounded off about a possible meeting with Pacquiao just before his fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, which he won via a first round TKO last month.

Now more than ever, the bout has come close to becoming a reality with Pacquiao joining McGregor in the same stable.

In a statement released after the signing of the deal, Pacquiao said he’s looking to ‘solidify the final years of his boxing legacy.’

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) and am excited for the opportunities that (Paradigm president and CEO) Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” said the Filipino senator.

“One thing I want everyone to remember is to always thing positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Pacquiao however, may end up in a legal fight as he’s known to have a live contract with Premier Boxing Champions under Al Haymon, a known close associate of retired undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions president Sean Gibbons said Pacquiao remains ‘100,000 percent’ under PBC, which promoted the last two fights of the Filipino against Adrian Broner and Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao aligned with the PBC in the hope of earning a rematch with Mayweather, to whom he lost via unanimous decision following their 2015 unification bout, which went down as the richest fight ever in boxing history.

Despite the looming legal battle, Paradigm is more than thrilled to have the only eighth-time world boxing title holder come on board.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity not only to maximize Manny’s boxing career, but to help him continue to leave a legacy he is proud of through the lens of business and sport,” Attar said in a statement. “My approach is to focus on each client and their goals always, and I look forward to fighting on his behalf.”

Shortly after the partnership was formalized, who else would embrace Pacquiao with open arms but McGregor himself.

“Welcome to the team Emmanuel,” tweeted McGregor in his account @The NotoriousMMA, which has 7.9 million followers.

The brash-talking McGregor, one of the most colorful and eccentric fighters in UFC history, fought in the ring three years ago as he faced Mayweather in a highly-anticipated super-welterweight match in his first ever foray into boxing.

Mayweather scored a 10th-round TKO win over McGregor to raise his unbeaten record to 50-0.

The fight also generated 4.3 million pay-per-views for the second highest in the history of the fight game behind the Pacquiao-Mayweather showdown (4.6 million).