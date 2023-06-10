ON THIS DAY 11 YEARS AGO: Pacquiao loses to Bradley in controversial fashion

ELEVEN years ago today, one of the highly controversial decisions in boxing history took place.

And it involves no less than the Philippines’ beloved hero Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao fought American Tim Bradley on June 9, 2012 (June 10 in Manila) in the first of what later turned out to be an unexpected trilogy, no thanks to the controversy that marred their first meeting at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Although undefeated and a light welterweight champion, Bradley was considered a huge underdog against the legendary Filipino fighter, who was on a 15-fight winning streak including victories over luminaries Oscar De La Hoya, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Antonio Margarito.

The odds were obviously stacked on the ‘Pacman,’ who was defending his WBO welterweight crown for the fourth time.

Bradley also agreed to go up in weight to take on the fight after Pacquiao’s camp failed to reach a deal with Cotto for a rematch.

And so the stage was set for what many perceived would be a cruise for the only fighter to win titles in eight different weight divisions.

Typical of Pacquiao, the energetic fighter from General Santos City was the more active between the two on fight night, dominating Bradley early on with his speed and lightning combinations to set the tone of the match.

Bradley, who later claimed injuring his ankle in the second round, effectively scored on his counterpunching, but Pacquiao obviously was landing the more telling blows.

But Bradley also had his moments, coming on his own in the second half of the fight when he got the champion in trouble a few times.

Pacquiao though, clearly asserted his might and will on Bradley, looking more like the fresh fighter between the two when the final bell rang.

Majority of course, thought Pacquiao won the fight hands down.

But not in the eyes of two of the three judges.

Only Jerry Roth had Pacquiao winning it, 115-113, while Duane Ford and CJ Ross awarded it to Bradley with the same 115-113 scores, making the American the winner by split decision and the new WBO champion.

To say everybody was shocked when the decision was announced was an understatement, with Pacquiao unable to figure out what exactly hit him.

“I did my best. I guess my best wasn’t good enough,” said the Filipino boxing great as if lifting his words from a popular love song.

It was the first loss of Pacquiao in seven years or since losing a unanimous decision against Morales in their first meeting in March 19, 2005.

Bradley showed up during the post-fight presser on a wheelchair, underscoring the ankle injury he sustained during the course of the bout.

But the American was confident he won the fight.

“I thought I won the fight. I didn’t think he was as good as everyone says he was. I didn’t feel his power,” said the native of Palm Springs, California, who won his biggest paycheck of $5 million.

There was a lot of hysteria about the outcome of the fight – which attracted 900,000 in pay-per-view - especially with major dailies and network, from the Associated Press, ESPN, HBO, USA Today, Los Angeles Times to Ring Magazine, all had Pacquiao the clear winner.

The WBO was quick to react to public perception and ordered a video review of the bout, forming a committee composed of five judges.

The review netted a unanimous decision in favor of Pacquiao by scores of 118-110, 117-111, 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113.

The boxing body though, couldn’t overturn the outcome of the fight, eventually leading to a rematch two years after and a third meeting in 2016.

Pacquiao won both matches in dominant fashion, thus putting a lot of doubt if Bradley really deserved to win the first fight or not.

POSTCRIPT:

The Pacquiao-Bradley 1 was the first full coverage of SPIN.ph (both local and international) after its official launch on June 1, 2012.

The year 2012 was also the only time Pacquiao failed to win a fight in a 12-month stretch. He was also at the receiving end of a loss to Marquez, his long-time Mexican rival, on December 8 when he was brutally knocked out by a single Marquez punch just as the sixth round of their fourth and final encounter was coming to an end likewise held at the MGM Grand.

Bradley retired in 2017 after compiling a 33-2-1-1 record with 13 KOs. Pacquiao won't walk away from boxing until 2021 with a ring record of 62-8-2 with 39 KOs.