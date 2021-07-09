Pacquiao commits to VADA testing for Spence title fight

MANNY Pacquiao is now enrolled and undergoing testing with VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) for his August 21 fight against unbeaten champion Errol Spence at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On Friday (Manila time), the 42-year-old boxing legend had his second testing with the Nevada-based agency as sample of his blood and urine were taken after training at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Pacquiao was initially tested upon arrival in the US from Manila last Monday.

The procedure was done by the Grapevine Home Health Services led by doctor Louis Rodriguez.

“(Last) Monday urine. Ngayon urine and blood,” said the Filipino senator in a brief talk with SPIN.ph correspondent Jhay Otamias.

The Pacman also flashed the result of his COVID-19 test which showed him negative of the virus.

“Thank you. God is good,” added Pacquiao.

Spence, the unified WBC (World Boxing Council) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) champion, is also committed to undergoing full testing under VADA for the fight which he said could be the highlight of his career.

Both Pacquiao and Spence will kick off the promotional campaign of their title fight this Sunday when they appear in a live televised press conference on Fox.

