Pacquiao dares Ugas: 'Prove you deserve to be the champ'

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao just wanted to reclaim what was taken away from him in a rightful manner.

The boxing pride from Sarangani said regaining the WBA welterweight belt from Yordenis Ugas is an added motivation for him going to their title showdown this Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao previously held the WBA crown which he won by split decision from Keith Thurman in 2019, but was stripped of the title this year for inactivity after failing to defend the title during the pandemic.

Ugas, the regular champion back when Pacquiao was stripped of his crown, was elevated to super champion and took over the place vacated by the Filipino.

Now Pacquiao wants his belt back and will settle things the best way it should be.

“It’s not good for someone to take the belt without fighting,” said the boxing great in full hearing distance of Ugas during the grand arrival of both fighters at the Toshiba Plaza of the T-Mobile Arena on a hot, humid Tuesday.

"I just need to prove it that it's not good for someone to take the belt without fighting me," stressed the 42-year-old Filipino fighting senator.

"I think this is kind of a challenge."

“I think this is kind of a challenge.”

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Pacquiao (62-7, 39 KOs) said he didn’t have any second thoughts about taking the fight against Ugas after original opponent Errol Spence was deemed unfit to face him owing to a detached arena.

He’d rather keep the gains earned while in camp for the Spence bout instead of totally scrapping the match.

So when Premier Boxing Championship offered the Pacquiao camp to face Ugas instead, there was no hesitation on the part of the Filipino to take on the bout.

“Good thing my hard work, sacrifices, dedication in training are not going to be wasted since I can still use it against Ugas,” said Pacquiao.

That comes to fore on Saturday when Pacquiao and Ugas finally face-off in the ring.

