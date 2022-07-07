Pacquiao to face Korean Youtuber DK Yoo in exhibition match

IT appears boxing great Manny Pacquiao is taking the same path as top rival Floyd Mayweather upon retirement.

The 43-year-old Filipino will return from months of inactivity and a failed presidential run to take on popular Youtuber DK Yoo in an exhibition match.

A contract signing has already been set on July 20 at the Shangri-La The Fort in BGC, where details of the match will be announced.

This will be the first ring appearance for Pacquiao since losing in his bid for the WBA welterweight title against Cuban Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in August last year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will also mark Pacquiao’s return to fighting since losing his bid for the presidency of the Philippines last May.

Curiously, Mayweather, who defeated Pacquiao in the richest boxing match in history in 2015, was the first to embrace exhibition matches when he retired in 2017.

Mayweather previously faced undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa of Japan and YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a fight the unbeaten Floyd Jr. both won.

In the two fights alone, Mayweather reportedly earned $20 million and the figure didn’t include yet his shares of the pay-per-view and sponsorships.

He is set to face Mikuru Asakura this September in another exhibition bout.

Yoo has a huge follower in Korea, withi his Youtube channel totaling 654,000 subscribers to date.

The Korean presviously met UFC veteran Bradley Scott last year and lost.

Yoo describes himself as a ‘movement,’ mediation, fighting coach, and founder of the Warfare Combat System Method.

