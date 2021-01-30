Pacquiao camp surprised by WBA decision to strip Filipino great of welterweight belt

THE camp of Manny Pacquiao was taken aback by the decision of the World Boxing Association (WBA) to strip the legendary Filipino fighter of his welterweight title belt.

Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, said he has no idea about the ruling by the boxing body to declare the 42-year-old Pacquiao as ‘champion in recess.’

“I have no idea what that $@*&% means,” said Gibbons from Las Vegas.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

The WBA’s decision stemmed from Pacquiao’s inability to defend the title he won in 2019 following a split decision win over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman.

The global COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Filipino senator from travelling anywhere in the world to stake his 147-lb belt.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yorden Ugas of Cuba has since been promoted as the current champion.