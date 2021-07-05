Pacquiao back in US after two years, camp starts for Spence fight

BOXING great Manny Pacquiao finally arrived in the US minus the snag.

The 42-year-old Filipino safely reached Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for the official start of training camp for his Aug. 21 fight against undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence.

The flight from Manila to California was a smooth one compared to the time Pacquiao and his team first departed for the US on Saturday night. The plane the eight-time world division champion and senator initially boarded had to be diverted to Japan following a medical emergency involving one of its passengers.

Pacquiao and the other passengers had to stay at the Haneda Airport for about three hours before resuming their flight not on the way to Los Angeles but to return back to Manila.

Diverting the flight had to be done as the plane won’t make it to the allotted landing permit at the Tom Brady International Airport issued for flight PR102 following the delay.

The crew for the flight also had to be changed.

Nonetheless, Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and his team finally left for Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, arriving in the US in time for the Independence Day celebration.

It’s the first time in two years the Filipino icon is back in the US following his July 2019 title fight against Keith Thurman which he won by split decision to wrest the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight crown.

Pacquiao at Wild Card

The Pacman will again holed out at the Wild Card gym of trainer Freddie Roach for the duration of his six-week training camp.

He already began physical and strength conditioning the past three weeks in his native General Santos City.

The fight against the 31-year-old Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) is set at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas where the 32-year-old champion will stake his WBC (World Boxing Council) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) crowns.

