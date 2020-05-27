Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial assures no rift between him and ABAP

IS a crack showing in the long partnership between Olympic-bound Eumir Felix Marcial and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP)?

Marcial doesn’t think so, maintaining that he has the highest regard for the officials of the boxing federation headed by Ricky Vargas and would never do anything to jeopardize his relationship with ABAP.

The boxer from Zamboanga disclosed he even apologized to ABAP secretary general Ed Picson and sports psychologist Marcus Manalo after his decision to seek advice from people outside of the association regarding his plans to turn pro were misinterpreted by others.

“Nag-text na nga ako kay Mr. Vargas para mag-sorry. Hindi ko talaga magagawa na masaktan ang mga opisyal at mga kasamahan ko sa ABAP," Marcial stressed.

The 25-year-old Marcial stressed ABAP remains his partner in the journey to the Olympics.

The Aiba World Championship silver medalist added both Vargas and Picson are helping him with negotiations with professional boxing managers to ensure that whatever engagements are entered into will not hamper his Olympic aspirations.

“Alam ko naman na ang ikabubuti ko ang hangad nina Mr. Vargas at Sir Ed. Kanilang pag-aaralan ang mga alok, at ilalatag nila sa akin ang mga iyon at nasa akin pa rin ang huling desisyon”, said the boxer, an airman of the Philippine Air Force.

PHOTO: Edward Solo

Picson, meanwhile, assured ABAP will not stand in the way of Marcial’s professional boxing plans.

“Mr. Vargas and I spoke with renowned professional boxing manager Shelly Finkel and our conversation was frank, cordial and enlightening. Of course we told him that we would also like to hear from other interested parties,” said the ABAP secretary-general.

Added Picson: “If we were to stop Marcial from exploring professional boxing opportunities, why would we speak with those interested in him? We just want to ensure that Eumir gets the best deal possible and that it will not conflict with the Olympic goal.”

