    Boxing

    Donaire camp determined to make Inoue rematch happen

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    Nonito Donaire waits for the result of Naoya Inoue's match against Aran Dipaen.

    NONITO Donaire Jr. had no qualms as to what fight he is eyeing next.

    The reigning WBC bantamweight champion quickly mentioned about working out a rematch with unbeaten Japan's Naoya Inoue in a highly-anticipated return bout possibly by 2022.

    "It's my team's job to work on the rematch with Inoue," he said. "I believe my team's going to make it happen."

    Donaire, 39, took care of the initial stumbling block in his bid to get another crack at the 26-year-old Inoue by knocking out compatriot Reymart Gaballo in the fourth round Sunday to retain his title belt.

    Nonito Donaire, Reymart GaballoNonito Donaire handily beats mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo.

      Now Inoue has to do his end of the bargain as he’s set to defend his WBA and IBF titles against Aran Dipaen to set up a second showdown with the Filipino Flash.

      Donaire and Inoue faced in a highly-competitive fight in November 2019 which the Japanese won via unanimous decision.

      The Filipino went down in the 11th round, but the Japanese was a bloody mess at the end of the fight held in Saitama as he sustained a broken nose, a cut above his right eye, and a fractured orbital bone.

