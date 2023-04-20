‘Nightmare vs Monster’? Tapales rooting for Inoue in Fulton title fight

EXPECT Marlon Tapales to cheer undefeated Naoya Inoue when the Japanese faces Stephen Fulton for the WBC/WBO super-bantamweight titles three months from now.

Not that ‘The Nightmare’ isn’t sold on the 28-year-old Fulton, but obviously a fight with Inoue, nicknamed ‘The Monster,’ in the future is certainly a much bigger draw for Tapales.

“It’s going to be ‘The Nightmare’ against ‘The Monster.’ And this is the only time you will hear Marlon cheering for Inoue,” said MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons as Tapales and his team led by Sanman CEO JC Mananquil met the local media for the first time since arriving from the US this week.

Tapales just claimed the WBA/IBF super-bantamweight crown via a split decision over Murodjon Akmadaliev of Uzbekistan at San Antonio, Texas last week.

The 31-year-old Filipino is now looking to unify all four belts and become the division’s undisputed champion by hopefully, striking a deal against the winner of the Inoue-Fulton bout on July 25 in Tokyo, Japan.

And Tapales’ camp is vocal on who they will be rooting for during the fight.

“Again he (Inoue) has to still win his fight to get Marlon the opportunity,” said Gibbons.

Fulton, 28, is no patsy fighter, though.

Like Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), the American champion is undefeated in 21 bouts (8 KOs) and will be making the third defense of the unified belts which he won two years ago.

Inoue was the former undisputed bantamweight champion of the world when he beat Paul Butler last year, but eventually gave up all four belts as he decided to move up in weight starting this year.

Facing Inoue in a championship match is certainly a career fight for Tapales, according to Gibbons.

“You’re going to end up in one of the biggest fights in Philippine history outside of Manny (Pacquiao), Gerry (Penalosa), and some other guys, (Gabriel Flash) Elorde, of course,” said Gibbons.

“But in the last 20 years, this is a big big opportunity. Two (championship) belts, ‘The Monster,’ best fighter in the history of Japan. I’m really excited for his tomorrow.”

Mananquil said the Tapales team will definitely be at ringside during the Inoue-Fulton title fight.

“Manonood kami. July pa naman yun,” he added. “Right now, pahinga muna si Marlon. Uwi siya sa Tubod (Lanao del Norte).”