NESTHY Petecio's bid to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics has also been put on hold.

Ihe International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force on Tuesday announced the suspension of the European qualifier in London and all remaining events until May due to the growing threats of the coronavirus.

That includes the World Boxing Qualification Tournament in May in Paris, where Petecio, the current world women’s featherweight champion, was expected to make her final bid to make it to this year’s Olympics.

“In light of the constantly changing landscape worldwide, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided today to suspend the current Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier in London, and the subsequent Americas, and final world qualifiers, which were scheduled to take place in May,” said the BTF in a statement.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) understands the decision of the world body, noting it’s not only Nesthy and the other Filipino boxers who are affected, but the other countries as well bidding to have their fighters qualify in Tokyo.

“Lahat naman (apektado). I guess it depends on what happens in the next couple of weeks,” said ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson shortly upon receiving the letter from the world body.

“Kung magagawan nila ng paraan ang qualifiers ng America and Europe, plus the Worlds.”

The European qualifier, supposed to end on March 24, has been suspended after the final evening session of Tuesday.

“The BTF will continue to evaluate the situation daily, aiming to complete the distribution of the remaining Tokyo 2020 boxing quota places by May or June,” said the BTF statement.

“The BTF’s priority remains the qualification of athletes on the field of play, and it will inform all stakeholders as soon as more information is available.”

Petecio fell short of clinching an Olympic berth in the last Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualification Tournament in Amman, Jordan after she lost to Japanese rival Sena Irie in the quarterfinals.

Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno managed to grab a berth in the Tokyo Games during the same qualifier, with the 24-year-old Marcial winning the gold in the middleweight division.