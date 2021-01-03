Nesthy Petecio vows to shed weight from lechon, holiday feast

OLYMPIC hopeful Nesthy Petecio knows exactly what her priority should be once she starts training for the coming Tokyo qualifiers this summer.

Her weight training program.

The AIBA World Championship gold medal winner admitted gaining a bit of weight during the holiday break, the weight gain made even worse by the closure of gyms and other training facilities for the Christmas and New Year celebration.

Petecio, 28, said coaches of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro are already aware of her added poundage.

“Maliban kasi sa training, na-focus tayo sa pagkain. Yung nutritionist namin nakita na niya yung changes sa katawan ko, and hindi niya nagustuhan,” Petecio frankly said.

Veterann women’s national coach Boy Velasco shared the same observation, according to Petecio.

“Unang concern niya (Velasco) sa akin, yung paglaki ko. Yun agad ang pinuna ni coach. Kahit naman ako, yun din ang napuna ko sa sarili ko,” she said.

Spaghetti, rice cakes, and the all-time favorite lechon were some of the foods the lady boxer consumed the past holiday season.

“Kahit anong iwas kong gawin, kahit anong disiplina, ang hirap talaga pag nasa harap mo na,” said Petecio.

“Parang kalaban din yan, pag nasa harap mo na, kailangan banatan mo. Siyempre ang pagkain kailangan banatan din natin yan.”

But she vowed to focus on losing the added pounds once training for the Olympic qualifier begins.

Petecio said all national boxers are expected to be back in Manila by Jan. 10 to resume their training as per agreement with ABAP officials led by president Ricky Vargas and secretary general Ed Picson.

“Yung mga lechon na kinain ko mababawasan na,” said the Davao native. “Unang-una, magpo-focus ako para mag-lose ng weight. What more yung iba pang kailangan kong i-develop sa training ko.”

Petecio said Velasco knows her well in terms of training and preparation especially for a big tournament such as the final boxing qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

She added fighting in the Olympics is a big motivation for her.

“Gusto kong makuha yung slot, kaya kung triple sa training gagawin ko lahat para makuha yung kundisyon ko,” said Petecio.

The Filipina fighter said no changes have been made to the Tokyo qualifier as it remains slated in Paris this coming May.