Nesthy Petecio mourns shocking death of close friend and former ABAP teammate

WORLD boxing champion Nesthy Petecio is mourning the loss of good friend and former national teammate Alexcel Dargantes.

The 28-year-old Petecio, winner of the featherweight gold during the 2019 AIBA World Championship, posted a heartfelt video expressing grief and sorrow upon the death of Dargantes, a member of the Philippine women’s team from 2013 to 2017.

Dargantes passed away on Saturday in Baguio City. She was 24.

“Ang hirap mawalan ng isang tunay na kaibigan,” said Petecio in the video taken inside the Inspire Sports Academy where members of the Philippine boxing team are currently training under a bubble setup.

Petecio, who is hoping to clinch a berth in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, also started a fundraiser to help defray the funeral cost of her friend, whose remains will be brought home to General Santos City on Thursday.

Dargantes stayed on in Baguio, where the Boxing Training Center is located, until her untimely demise.

In a statement, ABAP President Ricky Vargas sent his condolences to the family of the late national team member and assured the federation would take care of the arrangements and expenses of bringing the remains back to her hometown in Mindanao.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson also coordinated with Philippine Sports Commission executive Marc Velasco, who assured the government sports agency will also provide financial assistance for the former national athlete’s funeral arrangements.