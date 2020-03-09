Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam miss out of Tokyo Olympic berths

NESTHY Petecio fell short in her bid for the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Japanese foe Sena Irie in their quarterfinals match at the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament on Monday night.

The Filipina featherweight world champion went down against Irie, 4-1, at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman, Jordan to miss a berth in the semifinals and a spot in the Olympics.

Also missing out on his Olympic bid was flyweight Carlo Paalam, who suffered a similar 1-4 beating at the hands of rival Amit Panghal of India in their own quarterfinal match.

So far only Eumir Felix Marcial has clinched a berth in the Tokyo Games after advancing to the semifinals of the middleweight division early Monday morning.

Marcial won by referee stopped contest against Otgonbaataryn Byamba-Erdene of Mongolia in the quarterfinals.

Still in contention for an Olympic slot are lady boxers Riza Pasuit and Irish Magno.