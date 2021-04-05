Petecio, Paalam score big wins against Thai foes in pre-Olympic meet

TWO of the country’s medal hopefuls in the coming Tokyo Olympics showed the way for the country in its goodwill meet against Thailand over the weekend at the Surat Thani province.

World champion Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam hacked out similar close victories over their respective Thai opponents, both of who are likewise bound for the Olympiad in July.

Paalam beat Thitisan Panmot in the men’s 52 kg class, while Petecio won her 60 kg bout against Sudaporn Seesondee.

Petecio even posted a short clip of her fight on her Facebook page that saw the Filipina scoring a standing eight-count against her Thai opponent.

Irish Magno, the third Olympic-bound fighter currently with the Philippine men and women’s boxing team that is holding training camp in Thailand, was not as fortunate as she lost to Chutamat Raksat in the women’s 51 kg class.

The other Filipino pugs who also saw action suffered the same fate as Magno.

Palicte lost to Khunatip Pidnuch in the men’s 63 kg division, Piannar also went down against Wuttichai Masuk at 69 kg., while Aira Villegas and Junmilardo Ogayre likewise fell short in their respective matches.

The second of the two-part goodwill tournament will be held on April 10.

The Thai training camp serves as the first international exposure of the national boxing team this year after training in the bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.