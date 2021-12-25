Inoue won’t be taken by Casimero antics: ‘I lost interest in this guy’

UNBEATEN Japanese champion Naoya Inoue wants no piece of Johnriel Casimero even if the brash-talking Filipino remains the WBO bantamweight title holder.

The 26-year-old Inoue took to social media in expressing his indifference to Casimero following his failure to defend the crown in Dubai last Dec. 11 reportedly due to gastritis.

Inoue, who holds the IBF and WBA version of the 118-pound title, admitted he’s not eyeing a unification fight against the 31-year-old Casimero in the near future despite the decision of the WBO not to strip him of his title after he failed to show up in the scheduled weigh-in of his mandatory defense.

“Is it okay for this to happen?,” Inoue asked on his tweeter account as he reacted on an article about a possible unification fight with Casimero in 2022.

The Japanese fighter then made known his stance against Casimero, who apparently had a hard time dropping to 118 pounds days leading to his cancelled fight against Butler.

“I think it’s out if I can’t get on the scale on the day of the fixed weighing for whatever reason,” said Inoue. “I lost interest in this guy at once. Gastroenteritis due to weight loss.”

PHOTO: Naoya Inoue Twitter

No unification plans

Casimero and Inoue were slated for an April 2020 unification bout in Las Vegas, but saw everything vanished into thin air when the sports world shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts were made by both camps to salvage the showdown, but failed to put together the fight again.

Casimero went on and defended his title against Duke Micah and Guillermo Rigondeaux before the aborted match opposite Butler.

Inoue on the other hand, successfully retained his crowns against Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, and Aran Dipaen.

With Inoue obviously displeased with Casimero’s antics, the Japanese could likely be pursuing a rematch with WBC title holder Nonito Donaire Jr., the legendary Filipino who Inoue beat in 2019 via unanimous decision.

