Milan Melindo makes boxing comeback at 34 in Zamboanga card

GIVEN another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.



Now 34 years old and coming off a 2-year layoff, the former world champion returns to the ring on Saturday, April 2, when he tangles with veteran Cris Omayao in the co-feature of the Golpe de Valientes card at the Southern City Coternlleges Arena East Campus in Zamboanga City.



Zamboanga card

Melindo, the former International Boxing Federation 108-pound king, will battle Omayao, whose resume includes a 4th-round knockout loss to Naoya Inoue at 122 pounds in the event promoted by ZC Kings Promotion and Zamboanga Valientes.



Saying that he has some gas left in the tank, Melindo is grateful for the opportunity afforded him by promoter Junnie Navarro, who is also the manager of Jonas Sultan, the World Boxing Organization international bantamweight champion now training in the United States.



With his record of 37-5 with 13 knockouts, Melindo is favored over the 29-year-Omayao, who holds a 24-23-5 record after dropping his last four bouts, in the 8-rounder.



Local idol Anthony Marcial, first cousin of Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, tackles Edward Mancito at 142 pounds in the event marking the return of big-time boxing in Zamboanga.



Marcial, the former World Boxing Organization Oriental champion with a 24-4-1 record, is also the slight pick over Mancito (18-12-2) in another 8-rounder.



Conrado Tanamor, brother of Olympian Harry Tanamor, is also set to fight against John Sabellina over 6 rounds.



The event is being supported by MVL Sports of Mike Venezuela, Globalport, Go for Gold and Gaisano Capital.

