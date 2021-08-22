Mikey Williams wishes playing buddy Pacquiao the best in fight vs Ugas

LAS VEGAS – Top rookie Mikey Williams wishes Manny Pacquiao well as he bids for the WBA welterweight crown on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) against reigning champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

The 28-year-old guard of TnT Tropang Giga, of course, is a friend and playing buddy of the legendary boxer who meets Williams at pick-up games whenever he’s in the US especially every time he has a fight.

Too bad, Williams failed to hook up with Pacquiao when he arrived in Manila last month for the PBA Philippine Cup as the 42-year-old fighting senator was already in Los Angeles back then for his training camp.

“I didn’t get to catch Manny on my way out (of the US), but I wish him well. He’s going to have a great fight,” said the Fil-Am playmaker, selected No. 4 overall by the Tropang Giga in the last rookie draft.

Williams added he’s definitely watching and ‘tune in’ to the fight which will have Pacquiao attempting to become a world champion again as he faces the 35-year-old Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Manny Pacquao with Mahindra

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Besides being an excellent boxer, Williams describes Pacquiao as a ‘ball of energy’ in terms of his basketball skills.

“He’s fun to play with. He’s really good. He can makes 3s, gets to the basket, and do what he wants to do out there,” added Williams, who are also buddies with some members of Team Pacquiao, including Joseph Jose. “It’s a joy playing with him and being with somebody I know and somebody I look up to.”

Williams hopes he’ll get to meet Pacquiao once the boxing great returns to Manila, and invites him to watch his game with the Tropang Giga.

“When he gets back, we’re definitely going to talk and link, and have some fun,” he said.

