Mikey Garcia says facing Manny Pacquiao will add to his legacy

MIKEY Garcia believes he has the style and what it takes to upend Manny Pacquiao if he gets the chance to face in the ring one of the greatest fighters ever.

If and when, Garcia sees it as a ‘legacy’ fight for him.

“I think that’s going to make a good fight for me. I know he’s going to engage and fight hard. He’s a great fighter and a living legend, and if I’m capable of securing a victory over him, that definitely adds to what I want to accomplish with my legacy,” said Garcia, who won world titles in four weight divisions and younger brother of champion trainer Robert Garcia.

The 32-year-old American has been eyeing a fight with Pacquiao since going up at welterweight last year.

While he lost his first foray at 147 after being dominated for 12 full rounds by Errol Spence for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight title, Garcia bounced back with a similar unanimous decision win over former champion Jessie Vargas in February this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports event in the US and worldwide.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Garcia said the loss to the bigger Spence just ‘wasn’t his night.’

“I couldn’t perform, but I know I’m capable of performing,” he said. “That’s why my fight against Jessie Vargas helps clear a lot of doubts. It allowed the fans and critics to see me again at 147 against a top fighter and a former world champion.”

Continue reading below ↓

Vargas, 30, was a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) 147-lbs title holder, who lost to Pacquiao via unanimous decision in their 2016 title fight.

“I never doubted myself, even after the Errol Spence fight,” added Garcia. “I know there’s so much more I can accomplish, that’s why I’m sticking around at 147.”

Besides, Pacquiao is not as big as Spence is, giving Garcia all the more optimism he can take on the 41-year-old boxing great.

Garcia likewise boasts of possessing the same counter-punching style of retired Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez, the long-time nemesis of Pacquiao who administered the worse loss of the Filipino’s Hall of Fame career.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

“I think it would be a terrific fight. If I can get this, I’m definitely taking care of business,” stressed Garcia.

“I’m not letting this pass me by. I think my boxing style can complicate things a lot for him, similar to how (Juan Manuel) Marquez complicated things for Manny.”

The Garcia interview courtesy of Boxing News 24 incidentally, came a day before the 11th anniversary of Pacquiao’s vicious second round stoppage of Ricky Hatton in their 2009 world light-welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.