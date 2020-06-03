Pinoy Mike Plania faces WBO top contender Greer in closed-door Las Vegas bout

NO world title is at stake, but Mike Plania will have the chance to etch his name in history as the first Filipino to fight in the ring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plania is seeing action as part of the Top Rank main event in the June 16 event to be held behind closed doors at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

The Filipino, owner of a 23-1 record with 12 KOs, will be up against No. 1 World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight contender Joshua Greer (22-1-1, 12 KOs) in a match to be fought at a catchweight of 120 pounds.

Plania's team has been in Miami, Florida since February where they set up training camp with Cuban trainer Osmiri ‘Moro’ Fernandez.

Also part of the Miami training camp are Reymart Gaballo, rated No. 1 bantamweight by the World Boxing Association (WBA), John Vincent Moralde, Mark Bernaldez, and James Bacon, all of whom fight under the SanMan boxing stable of J.C. Manangquil.

Plania is coming off a unanimous decision win over Giovanni Gutierrez of Nicaragua last December. The native of General Santos City is thrilled for being the first Filipino to see action in the ring while the world is still reeling the effects of the current health crisis.

“I am so lucky to be the first fighter from the Philippines to be called to duty. As a warrior, it is my pleasure to come out and see action, especially with an elite fighter like Joshua Greer,” said Plania, nicknamed ‘Magic,’ in a statement, expressing his gratitude to SanMan Promotions, MP Promotions, Knucklehead and Top Rank.

“I am aware of my underdog status in this fight, but it will serve as my inspiration to come out and win this big.”

