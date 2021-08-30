Melvin Jerusalem, Pete Apolinar named GAB Boxers of the Month for July

MELVIN Jerusalem and Pete Apolinar were named Boxers of the Month for July by the Games and Amusements Board.

Jerusalem was the co-winner of the monthly award for his victory over Toto Landero in Talisay City that enabled him to take the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) strawweight crown last July 16.

The 27-year-old boxer from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon (17-2, 10 knockouts) is now ranked No. 4 by both the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in their July ratings.

Apolinar defeated Jess Rhey Wawinal via 12-round technical knockout in Mandaue City to capture the OPBF silver featherweight title last July 3. The 26-year-old San Pablo, Laguna native now has a 15-1 (9 knockouts) record.

Boxing very much alive

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said having two boxers of the month for July is proof that the sport is very much alive locally even during the pandemic.

Mitra said granting clearance to pro boxing fights by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has allowed the sport to continue during the health crisis.

“Sa tingin ko, madadagdagan pa sila,” said Mitra, referring to Filipino boxers that will thrive locally. “Boxing is alive and peaking. We are grateful to the IATF.”

