Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Dec 12
    Boxing

    Marlon Tapales KOs Hiroaki Teshigawara in second round

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    Marlon Tapales makes quick work of Hiroaki Teshigawara.
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    MARLON Tapales scored a second-round knockout against Hiroaki Teshigawara of Japan in their IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

    Tapales, a former world champion, knocked down the Japanese twice in the opening round before finishing him off just six seconds into round two.

    The Filipino raised his record to 35-3 with 18 KOs as he primed himself up for another possible world title fight.

    Marlon TapalesMarlon Tapales scores a quick win.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Marlon Tapales makes quick work of Hiroaki Teshigawara.
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again