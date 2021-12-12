Marlon Tapales KOs Hiroaki Teshigawara in second round

MARLON Tapales scored a second-round knockout against Hiroaki Teshigawara of Japan in their IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

Tapales, a former world champion, knocked down the Japanese twice in the opening round before finishing him off just six seconds into round two.

The Filipino raised his record to 35-3 with 18 KOs as he primed himself up for another possible world title fight.

Marlon Tapales scores a quick win.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

