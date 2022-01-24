Mark Magsayo ready to face anybody as Gary Russell keen on rematch

MARK Magsayo declared he’s ready to take on all comers now that he’s the WBC featherweight champion, possibly even a rematch with former title holder Gary Russell Jr.

What's next for Mark Magsayo?

It’s sky the limit now for the 26-year-old Filipino shortly after ending the six-year reign of Russell Sunday following a majority decision win to claim the 126-pound title belt in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I’m willing to fight anybody. I’m the champion now,” said the unbeaten Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs).

Mexican Emanuel Navarrete is currently the WBO title holder, Kiko Martinez of Spain reigns as IBF champion, while Leigh Wood of the United Kingdom owns the WBA crown.

While he’s willing to face Russell anew in a rematch, Magsayo said everything will depend on his team. The Tagbilaran, Bohol native is fighting out of MP Promotions.

Russell, 33, didn’t withhold his desire to have a shot another shot at Magsayo in a bid to regain his crown.

He doubts though, if the new champion is amenable to an immediate rematch.

“Yeah, I want a rematch,” said Russell (31-2, 18 KOs). “(But) would he want a rematch? That’s the question.”

In reality though, a fight with Magsayo may not be in the near horizon especially if Russell decides to undergo surgery on his right shoulder.

The American admitted suffering a torn tendon in training camp two weeks before the fight, but refused to have the title bout postponed.

He appeared to have aggravated the injury in round four after throwing a short right against Magsayo, and from that point onwards, tried to protect the shoulder by fighting using just his left hand.

“It’s possible,” said Russell, adding his team previously advised him to have the shoulder operated but he refused.

“I might give my shoulder a fix and be back at it.”

Again, the dethroned champion insisted feeling that he won the fight after adjusting well facing Magsayo with just one hand.

“I fought with one arm. He had his hands full against a fighter with one arm the whole fight,” said Russell, who lost a close bout by scores of 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

