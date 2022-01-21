Magsayo vows to bring 'warrior mentality' to WBC title fight vs Russell

IT’S a long time coming for Mark Magsayo.

And now that it’s finally here, the mandatory challenger to the WBC featherweight title of Gary Russell Jr. vowed to make the most out of the opportunity.

“Gary is a really good fighter. I’ve wanted to fight him for a long time. Now the opportunity is here and I can’t wait for the fight,” said the 26-year-old Filipino on Friday morning (Manila time) during the final presser for his championship match against Russell.

“I think I’m the fighter who wants to beat him more than anyone else has,” added Magsayo. “I’m here to give him his second loss on Saturday night. Filipinos are born strong, we are warriors. I’m going to bring that attitude and mentality into the fight.”

Magsayo enters the ring at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey carrying a flawless record of 23-0 and 16 KOs.

But more than the perfect mark, his confidence also stems from the people who will man his corner led by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

“It’s great to have Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodio helping me every day. I thought that I already knew boxing, but when I came to the gym, they corrected my mistakes and made me a much more accurate puncher.”

Russell praise for Magsayo

Russell, 33, is more than willing to engage Magsayo, who he gives credit for going out and fighting the best.

“Mark is actually willing to put it all on the line. He’s going to go out there and give it his best,” said the champion. “A lot of other fighters want to hide from the best. But I know Mark wants this badly. It’s a pleasure to share the field of battle with him.”

“He said he’s going to show his skills, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I wish other fighters would step up like he did. That’s what the sport of boxing needs.”

The reigning champ from Washington has a record of 31-1 with 18 KOs, his lone loss coming against Vasiliy Lomachenko via majority decision eight years ago for the vacant WBO featherweight belt.

But the fight will be his first in the pandemic era after scoring a unanimous decision against Tugstsoqt Nyambayar in February of 2020 to retain his 126-pound crown.

Official weigh-in for the fight will be on Saturday (Manila time) at the Borgata Hotel.

