Mark Barriga fails in world title bid for second time in a row

MARK Barriga failed in his world title bid for the second straight time, losing by unanimous decision against defending WBO light-flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez of Puerto Rico on Saturday in Florida.

The Filipino Olympian got dominated in the 12-round bout and lost by scores of 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113.

Barriga previously lost in his first world title fight in 2018 against Carlos Licona, who also win by unanimous decision to retain his IBF minimumweight crown.

The 29-year-old Barriga is now 13-2 in his career, with two KOs.

