    Mark Barriga fails in world title bid for second time in a row

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Mark Barriga vs Jonathan Gonzalez
    Mark Barriga falls to Jonathan Gonzalez in their title match.

    MARK Barriga failed in his world title bid for the second straight time, losing by unanimous decision against defending WBO light-flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez of Puerto Rico on Saturday in Florida.

    Mark Barriga vs Jonathan Gonzalez recap

    The Filipino Olympian got dominated in the 12-round bout and lost by scores of 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113.

    Barriga previously lost in his first world title fight in 2018 against Carlos Licona, who also win by unanimous decision to retain his IBF minimumweight crown.

    The 29-year-old Barriga is now 13-2 in his career, with two KOs.

