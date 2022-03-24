Eumir Marcial returns to ring vs Isiah Hart in second pro bout

OLYMPIC bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial is set for a clash with Isiah Hart for his second professional bout slated next month in Las Vegas.

The match is scheduled on April 9 at The Theater of the Virgin Hotels and set for six rounds to be televised over Showtime.

Since two months ago, the 26-year-old Filipino middleweight has been in Las Vegas where he established training camp with first-time trainer Jorge Capetillo and strength and conditioning coach Angel ‘Memo’Heredia.

“I am so excited to return to my professional career and to be fighting in Las Vegas, where I now live and train, and it’s a great way to get things going again,” said Marcial.

Long wait for second pro bout

Marcial won his pro debut in December 2020, scoring a unanimous decision over American Andrew Whitfield in a four rounder.

Hart meanwhile, carries a 6-2-1 record with 4 KOs.

This will be Marcial’s first fight since claiming a bronze medal in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

During the semifinals of the Olympiad, Marcial engaged world champion and top seed Oleksandr Khyzhniak in a brawl as the two middleweight fighters went toe-to-toe in a non-stop action fight.

Marcial lost by split decision, 3-2, as Khyzhniak rallied in the third round to win the slugfest.

But the experience helped Marcial become an even better fighter.

“I am really excited to have Eumir back in the professional ranks after a tremendous showing in Tokyo at the Olympics and winning the bronze medal for the Philippines,” said MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

“I have worked with a lot of top fighters over the years, but Eumir is the best I have been with, coming out of the amateur ranks. And the sky is the limit.”

