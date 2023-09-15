Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Pacquiao 'waiting for that' opportunity to compete in Olympics

    Pacman still wants to make national team after getting 'rejected' as a teenager
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Manny Pacquiao
    Manny Pacquiao is keen to fulfill a lifelong dream to play in the Olympics.
    PHOTO: AP

    EIGHT-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has left an unrivaled legacy in world boxing.

    But there's still one huge goal left in his bucket list: the Olympics.

    Manny Pacquiao to Paris?

    In the official launch of his next sporting league endeavor in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association, Pacquiao shared his thoughts on a possible boxing comeback to vie for the elusive Olympic gold in his decorated resumé.

    "(I'm) waiting for that. Excited naman ako diyan dahil from the beginning, sabi ko nagpunta ako sa Maynila kasi gusto kong masali sa Philippine team noong araw," Pacquiao said.

    Manny Pacquiao DK Yoo

    "Kaso 'di ako nakuha, na-reject ako dahil hindi raw ako marunong kaya napilitan akong mag-professional at the age of 16. So 'yun 'yung dahilan nun," he added.

    He may not have given a definitive response on attempting to fulfill that goal in Paris 2024, but Pacman did assert his desire to reach a lifelong dream one day.

    "From the beginning, ang pangarap at puso ko ay makakuha ng gold medal sa Olympics," Pacquiao asserted.

    The Paris Olympics will be staged on July 26 to August 11, 2024.

      Pacquiao also confirmed that talks are ongoing on whether he'll still have to go through the Olympic boxing qualifiers, should he pursue his Paris bid.

      "We're going to announce (my plans soon) dahil nag-uusap pa kami about sa (Olympic) qualifying, kung kailangan pa ba mag-participate o hindi na o diretso na," he said.

