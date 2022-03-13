Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pacquiao son Jimuel makes a victorious US boxing debut

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Jimuel Pacquiao throws a left straight in his US amateur debut against Andres Rosales.
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    ONE Pacquiao is not retired. And unbeaten.

    MANNY Pacquiao's eldest son Jimuel made a triumphant US boxing debut on Sunday, beating Andres Rosales on points in their junior welterweight fight.

      Fighting out of Wild Card Gym which helped catapult his father to boxing greatness, Pacquiao, 20, used an effective jab and a right straight to dominate the match before a sizeable crowd at the House of Fights in San Diego, California.

      The younger Pacquiao had fought in unsanctioned fights in the Philippines, but this was his first in the US after undergoing training at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym under Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio.

      Jimuel Pacquiao savors a win in his US debut.

