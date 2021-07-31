MANNY Pacquiao’s star power in Hollywood continues to pull in NBA superstars and celebrities.

The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson is the latest popular figure to visit Pacquiao and take a peek at his training camp, three weeks before his world welterweight title fight against Errol Spence at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-6 three-time NBA champion had a brief talk with the eight-time world division champion and then later took photos with him at the WildCard gym , including one along with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, with a huge Philippine flag serving as backdrop.

The Filipino boxing great was thankful for the gesture shown by the 31-year-old Thompson, regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I told Klay I would teach him how to fight if he’ll teach me how to shoot,” said Pacquiao.

Thompson, who has not played for the Warriors the past two seasons because of injury, is a native of Los Angeles, California.

He is the third NBA star in a week’s time to drop by and see Pacquiao in training.

Earlier, Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Karl Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves also visited the 42-year-old Pacquiao at the famed Hollywood sweatshop the past few days.

Former world champion Miguel Cotto and Fil-Am rapper Allan Pineda Lindo, also known as apl.de.ap of the Grammy-award winning group Black Eyed Peas, were the other popular celebrity visitors of the Pacman in training camp.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.