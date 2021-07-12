Pacquiao says Spence better than Floyd: ‘You don’t need advice from Mayweather'

AS someone who’s putting his money on Errol Spence to beat Manny Pacquiao in their August 21 title fight, retired undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he’s planning to reach out to the reigning unified champion and give him pointers about the Filipino boxing legend.

Pacquiao, 42, said Mayweather need not to. Spence after all, is better than Floyd, said the Pacman in the kickoff press conference shown live on Fox for their world welterweight championship showdown next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Errol doesn’t need any advice from Mayweather because I believe Errol is better than Mayweather. He is a better fighter than Mayweather. I think he will teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe.”

The only eight division world champion made the comment after Mayweather said he’s going to pick Spence, the reigning WBC and IBF champion, over Pacquiao, who he defeated via unanimous decision in their own title match six years ago which went down as the richest fight ever in boxing history.

The 44-year-old Mayweather even said he’ll try to reach out to Spence and advise him about some of Pacquiao’s tendencies inside the ring.

He hasn’t yet, according to Spence, but nonetheless said Mayweather has given him tips and suggestions in his previous fights.

“He’s (Floyd) a guy who reaches out sometimes and talk to me, things like that. He tries to mentor me sometimes. He definitely reaches out,” said Spence, 31.

“If he says he’ll reach out, he probably would.”

When Pacquiao heard it, he briefly interrupted the champion and stressed there’s no need for him to get pointers from Mayweather.

While Spence said that was a compliment coming from one of boxing’s greatest ever, he’s not about to fall prey to Pacquiao’s kind words.

“Manny Pacquiao is the kind of guy that can lull you to sleep, he’ll give you lot of compliments, gratitude and things like that. And then soon as the bell rings, he’ll be jumping all over you,” said the champion, who added he’ll still take the compliment from the Filipino senator.

