Pacquiao open to Ugas rematch before start of campaign period

MANNY Pacquiao is not ruling out a return to the ring in the first month of 2022 for a rematch with conqueror Yordenis Ugas.

The boxing icon opened the possibility of fighting one last time after finally accepting visitors in one of his Los Angeles homes four days following his upset loss at the hands of Ugas during their WBA welterweight championship match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao kept himself out of the public eye following the stunning loss and opted to spend time with his family and close relatives.

When it was time to face the outside world, he mentioned possibly getting another shot at the 35-year-old Ugas.

“Yes, I can come back in January, I will see about it,” Pacquiao told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic on Thursday (Manila time). “I know I can rematch him if I want. I just need to tell Al Haymon (head of Premier Boxing Champions). That would be no problem.”

PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

The 42-year-old Philippine senator still has a major decision to make regarding his political plans, especially amid growing speculations that he’ll be seeking the presidency of the land in next year’s national elections.

Pacquiao said he’ll be announcing his career plans by next month after consulting with his wife Jinkee, family, close friends and allies.

But even if he seeks the country’s highest position, the Pacman appears open about fighting anew just before the campaign period begins.

“I can still fight in January because the official campaign is February,” he said.

Ugas was very vocal about giving Pacquiao a rematch if the boxing legend is open about it.

“Two hundred percent. You know Manny is a great legend, a great fighter. If he wants a rematch, no question about it. A legend like that deserves it,” said the reigning WBA champion from Cuba.

