Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 26
    Boxing

    Pacquiao open to Ugas rematch before start of campaign period

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

    MANNY Pacquiao is not ruling out a return to the ring in the first month of 2022 for a rematch with conqueror Yordenis Ugas.

    The boxing icon opened the possibility of fighting one last time after finally accepting visitors in one of his Los Angeles homes four days following his upset loss at the hands of Ugas during their WBA welterweight championship match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Pacquiao kept himself out of the public eye following the stunning loss and opted to spend time with his family and close relatives.

    When it was time to face the outside world, he mentioned possibly getting another shot at the 35-year-old Ugas.

    “Yes, I can come back in January, I will see about it,” Pacquiao told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic on Thursday (Manila time). “I know I can rematch him if I want. I just need to tell Al Haymon (head of Premier Boxing Champions). That would be no problem.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Pacquiao and Ugas

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The 42-year-old Philippine senator still has a major decision to make regarding his political plans, especially amid growing speculations that he’ll be seeking the presidency of the land in next year’s national elections.

    Pacquiao said he’ll be announcing his career plans by next month after consulting with his wife Jinkee, family, close friends and allies.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But even if he seeks the country’s highest position, the Pacman appears open about fighting anew just before the campaign period begins.

    “I can still fight in January because the official campaign is February,” he said.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ugas was very vocal about giving Pacquiao a rematch if the boxing legend is open about it.

      “Two hundred percent. You know Manny is a great legend, a great fighter. If he wants a rematch, no question about it. A legend like that deserves it,” said the reigning WBA champion from Cuba.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again