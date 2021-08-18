Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Manny Pacquiao finally meets Yordenis Ugas ahead of title fight

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao finally came face-to-face with Cuban Yordenis Ugas four days before their world welterweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

    It was the first time Pacquiao stood side-by-side with the reigning WBA champion 10 days after their August 21 showdown was announced.

    Ugas, 35, was a last-minute replacement for Errol Spence, found to be unfit to fight due to a detached retina.

    Their first time encounter came during the grand arrival for both fighters at the T-Mobile Arena.

    Manny Pacquiao with Freddie Roach, Buboy Fernandez and Justin Fortune.

    Pacquiao, 42, and the only eighth-time world division champion, was accompanied in the open air event by long-time trainers Freddie Roach and Buboy Fernandez, along with strength and conditioning coach Justine Fortune.

