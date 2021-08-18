Manny Pacquiao finally meets Yordenis Ugas ahead of title fight

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao finally came face-to-face with Cuban Yordenis Ugas four days before their world welterweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena.
It was the first time Pacquiao stood side-by-side with the reigning WBA champion 10 days after their August 21 showdown was announced.
Ugas, 35, was a last-minute replacement for Errol Spence, found to be unfit to fight due to a detached retina.
Their first time encounter came during the grand arrival for both fighters at the T-Mobile Arena.
Manny Pacquiao with Freddie Roach, Buboy Fernandez and Justin Fortune.
Pacquiao, 42, and the only eighth-time world division champion, was accompanied in the open air event by long-time trainers Freddie Roach and Buboy Fernandez, along with strength and conditioning coach Justine Fortune.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.