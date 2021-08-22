Pacquiao at the crossroads: Fight on, retire, or run for president?

MANNY Pacquiao remained non-committal about his political plans when he was interviewed in the ring following his loss to Yordemis Ugas on Saturday (Sunday morning Manila time) in Las Vegas.

There is talk that Pacquiao could run for president in the 2022 elections, but the 42-year senator-boxing said he will make an announcement next month.

“I don’t know. Let me rest first, relax, and make a decision if I continue to fight (or not),” said Pacquiao in an interview inside the ring. “I will make a final announcement next month."

The 42-year-old Pacquiao lost via unanimous decision to Ugas in what many feel could be his last bout. His record stands at 62-8-2 win-loss-draw.

Pacquiao expressed his desire to help the Filipino people, but added he is facing problems bigger than boxing.

“I want to help them,” said Pacquiao, referring to the Filipinos.

