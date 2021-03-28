Manny Pacquiao considers pandemic the toughest foe he's ever faced

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao didn’t have a single fight in 2020 and yet, was up against the biggest challenge of his career.

Up against an unseen opponent, the 42-year-old Pacquiao admitted coming close to being knocked down by the COVID-19 pandemic especially having seen how it affected not only Philippine sports but the lives of the entire Filipinos as well.

“Hindi man ako lumaban sa boxing ring, ito ang pinakamabigat na laban na nakaharap ko dahil nadama ko ang hirap na binibigay nito sa ating mga kababayan lalong-lalo na sa mahihirap na tao, sa mahihirap na pamilya,” said Pacquiao, who last fought in the ring in July 2019 when he scored a split decision win over Keith Thurman to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight championship.

How his countrymen are trying to survive the hardship of living under the pandemic brought back memories of Pacquiao’s deprived childhood when there was hardly food on the table for the entire family to share.

“Isang araw wala kaming almusal, wala kaming pananghalian. Ang kapatid kong maliit, gutom na gutom, naalala ko yung mukha ng mama ko na umiiyak, lumuluha, naaawa sa akin. Sabi niya, ‘mga anak, ano ang gagawin ko wala naman tayong pera pambili ng pagkain,” he recalled.

PHOTO: mannypacquiao on Instagram

Helpless, his mother Mommy Dionisia would then just encourage them to drink water to help them tide over their hunger.

“Uminom na muna kayo ng tubig diyan,” Pacquiao said, quoting his well-known mother. “Hanggang ngayon kinikimkim ko yun. Yan ang naranasan ni Manny Pacquiao, kaya ang puso ni Manny Pacquiao ay mananatiling mahirap katulad ninyo.”

Known for his generosity, the only eight-division world champion turned senator went around the country and tried to help and support the Filipinos during the pandemic.

“Kaya sa aking maliit na kaparaanan, sinikap namin na pumunta sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas upang magbigay ng pagkain at kaunting tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” said Pacquiao.

For his efforts to help the Filipino people in his own little way, the legendary fighter was the recipient of the Chooks-to-Go Fan Favorite Manok ng Bayan award during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) virtual Awards Night on Saturday at the TV5 Media Center.

Pacquiao was the latest athlete to be given with the award after Terrence Romeo, Kai Sotto, and the 3x3 men’s team that earned a berth in the Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxing great took the opportunity to thank the country’s oldest media organization for being with him his entire career as a fighter.

“Sa buong career ko, matagal ko ng kasama ang Philippine Sportswriters Association at sa bawat laban ko, hindi ninyo ako iniwan,” he said. “Isa kayo sa dahilan kung anuman ang narating ko sa larangan ng sports. Maraming salamat.”

Pacquiao has already been inducted into the PSA Hall of Fame and was the recipient of the Athlete of the Year award five times in 2002 to 2004, 2006, and 2009.