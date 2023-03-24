Blow-by-Blow: Giemel Magramo eyes WBO Global Youth flyweight title vs Thai foe

There is simply no stopping Manny Pacquiao from giving Filipino fighters the chance to shine in the ring.

Blow-by-Blow at Okada

The boxing legend’s latest undertaking will be Saturday’s big show at the Okada where a fight for the vacant World Boxing Organization Global Youth flyweight title clash takes the spotlight during the Elorde Awards Night.

“We won’t stop extending a hand to our beloved Filipino boxers,” said Pacquiao, whose Blow-By-Blow weekly show on Cignal One PH is doing the telecast of bouts every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with San Miguel Beer as the top presenter.

There will be six fights on tap but the main event will feature one-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo against Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon, who both made the weight during Friday’s official pre-fight ritual at the Elorde Sports Center.

Magramo stepped in at 112 pounds while Yotboon came in at 111.

In the main supporting tiff, Arvin Magramo battles Joel Lino of MP Promotions-Davao for the WBO Oriental light-flyweight throne.

Pacquiao is reviving Blow-By-Blow as a way not only to promote the sport but give the local boxing community something to look forward to every month.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I would like to see our local boxers improve their craft and also discover new talent,” Pacquiao, who was a Blow-By-Blow favorite in the 1990s, said.

Blow-By-Blow was revived by Pacquiao late last year and it has since then staged three shows--two in Mandaluyong and one in General Santos City.