    Tue, Aug 17
    Boxing

    Manny Pacquiao arrives in Las Vegas for battle with Ugas

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

    LAS VEGAS - Manny Pacquiao arrived in Las Vegas for his welterweight title showdown against reigning champion Yordenis Ugas in what could be his last pro fight.

    Pacquiao rode on a black Mitsubishi SUV together with his family during the four hour travel from Los Angeles.

    The 42-year-old boxing legend had his final workout at the Wild Card gym early Monday before departing for the Entertainment Capital of the world shortly after.

    Ugas, the defending WBA 147-lb title holder and last-minute replacement for Errol Spence, arrived in Vegas ahead of his Filipino challenger.

    The two are scheduled to slug it out for 12 rounds on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

    Yordenis Ugas, Many Pacquiao

    Yordenis Ugas arrived in Las Vegas ahead of Manny Pacquiao.

