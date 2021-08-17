LAS VEGAS - Manny Pacquiao arrived in Las Vegas for his welterweight title showdown against reigning champion Yordenis Ugas in what could be his last pro fight.

Pacquiao rode on a black Mitsubishi SUV together with his family during the four hour travel from Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old boxing legend had his final workout at the Wild Card gym early Monday before departing for the Entertainment Capital of the world shortly after.

Ugas, the defending WBA 147-lb title holder and last-minute replacement for Errol Spence, arrived in Vegas ahead of his Filipino challenger.

The two are scheduled to slug it out for 12 rounds on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

Yordenis Ugas arrived in Las Vegas ahead of Manny Pacquiao.

