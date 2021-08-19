At 42, Pacquiao still trains harder than ever for Ugas fight

LAS VEGAS - His two-year layoff had Manny Pacquiao training harder than ever for a fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

At age 42.

The legendary Filipino boxer said he did more rounds in sparring this time compared to when he fought Keith Thurman in 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title by split decision.

He went 30 rounds or more while in training camp at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

“For the (Keith) Thurman fight, I did 25-28 rounds a day. But this time, I did 30-32 rounds,” he admitted in the final presser for his Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) title fight against the 35-year-old Ugas.

“And the coaching staff is trying to stop me because I want to do more. But they told me you might get overtrained. That’s what they’re trying to tell me every day.”

Even at his advanced age, the Filipino senator said he ‘feels young right now.’

“I’m just happy with what I’m doing because boxing is my passion. I enjoy training camp and I’m excited to sacrifice and be disciplined with every day to prepare for a fight like this,” Pacquiao stressed.

Trainer Freddie Roach attested nothing has changed with Pacquiao in terms of focus in training even through the years.

“His work ethic today is as good as it was 20 years ago. He’s been unbelievable in training and sparring for this fight,” said the 61-year-old Hall of Famer.

“I’ve trained over 40 world champions throughout my career, but no one competes with Manny Pacquiao.”

