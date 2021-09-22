Mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo excited to get shot at world title

MARK Magsayo is getting a crack at a world title.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has made the unbeaten Filipino featherweight as the mandatory challenger to reigning champion Gary Russell.

The order was made by the boxing body along with the same mandatory fight between Filipinos Nonito Donaire Jr. and Reymart Gaballo, with the bantamweight crown of the ‘Filipino Flash’ at stake.

Magsayo has a perfect record of 23-0 with 16 KOs and is fresh from an impressive 10th round knockout win over Mexican Julio Ceja in a fight where the Filipino found himself down on his knee in the fifth round. The bout was an undercard in the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title match.

He is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBC.

“Let’s fight on,” he said in a IG video posted by MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

Magsayo has been based in Los Angeles since last year together with wife Frances.

“God is good. I will always work hard for my dreams, my family, and my country,” he said on IG upon receiving the WBC order for a mandatory fight against Russell.

The 33-year-old Russell has held the WBC featherweight belt since 2015 after scoring a fourth round stoppage of Mexican Jhonny Gonzalez in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The southpaw fighter from Washington DC defended his crown five times, but hasn’t fought since Feb. 2020 after winning a 12-round unanimous decision against Tugstsoqt Nyambayar of Mongolia.

Russel sports a ring record of 31-1, with 18 KOs, his lone loss coming against Vasyl Lomachenko via majority decision for the vacant WBO featherweight title in June 2014 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

