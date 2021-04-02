Mark Magsayo aiming to take a giant step closer to world title shot

MARK Magsayo is looking to a gogiveod account of himself in his second straight US fight which he hopes to use as springboard to a shot at a world title.

The 25-year-old native of Tagbilaran City will be up against American Pablo Cruz on April 10 at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut in a featherweight bout to be fought in the undercard of the Jerwin Ancajas-Jonathan Rodriguez tiff for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight championship.

It’s Magsayo's dream to become a world champion someday like his idol Manny Pacquiao, and a good performance against his 34-year-old foe from Houston will be a big step in that direction.

“Kung papalarin ako sa darating na laban sa April 10 at manalo tayo, sana bigyan na tayo ng world title fight,” said the unbeaten Filipino (21-0, 14 KOs).

“I look up to Sen. Manny Pacquiao because he’s my idol since 2005. He’s my super hero,” Magsayo said of the greatest Filipino fighter ever. “I want to be like him and I will give my best to become a world champion.”

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons said a world title match for Magsayo, fighting under Pacquiao longtime trainer and Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, is definitely in the horizon, and a win over the 34-year-old Cruz (21-3, 6 KOs) will raise the stocks of the Filipino.

“This is the fight that’s gonna put Mark into the next step when we talk about hopefully fighting for a world title either with the World Boxing Association (WBA) or IBF eliminator,” said Gibbons.

“So it’s a very, very important fight that he needs to win to get into the next step.”

Magsayo struggled a bit in his first fight under MP Promotions last October after coming off from a 13-month layoff. Still, he was good enough to eke out a 10-round split decision win over Mexican-American southpaw Rigoberto Hermosillo at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cruz could give Magsayo the same problem, something that is not lost on the Filipino.

“Lagi siyang nagfo-forward. Gusto nga ni coach Freddie knock-outin namin daw,” he said with a smile. “Basta ipapakita ko lang yung best dun sa laban.”

Although confident Magsayo can take care of Cruz, Gibbons expects the American to give the unbeaten featherweight a tough time in the ring.

“The guy he’s fighting, he’s pretty one dimensional. He just wants to come in your face,” said Gibbons, a veteran matchmaker. “I can see Mark somewhere in the fight possibly scoring a knockout somewhere in the middle round.”

Magsayo is now at the tail end of his training at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, with his camp set to depart for Connecticut on April 6.

“Camp is almost done for Mark Magsayo. See you at the Mohegan Sun Casino in CT on April 10,” Roach posted on his tweeter account with a photo of him and his latest Filipino protégé.

