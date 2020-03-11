MARK Magsayo gets the biggest break of his boxing career after signing a contract with Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP).

The deal will have the unbeaten featherweight bringing his act in the US as the contract is in partnership with TGB Promotions and under Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Magsayo, who carries a 24-0 record with 14 KOs, signed the contract in the presence of no less than eighth world division champion Manny Pacquiao and MPP president Sean Gibbons.

The 24-year-old native of Tagbilaran City will need to relocate to the US and train at the famed Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

“We have been watching Mark for a few years now as he bounced around and his career was out on hold for various reasons,” said Gibbons, who also represents world champions Jerwin Ancajas, Johnriel Casimero, and Pedro Taduran.

“But he is home now with MP Promotions and we are thrilled for Mark and his wife Frances that they signed with us,” he added. “We look forward to making Mark’s dreams of fighting in the US again and becoming a world champion come true.”

Pacquiao is excited to have Magsayo on board especially since he sees a lot of himself in the Filipino pug during his early years as a fighter.

“He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to world-rated contender. I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion, and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality,” said the Filipino senator, also the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion.

Magsayo is just as ecstatic over the decision of Pacquiao to have him fight under his wing.

“I would want to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao from the bottom of my heart and MPP president Sean Gibbons for this opportunity to box under MPP Promotions,” he said.