Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 11
    Boxing

    Magsayo eyeing to keep unbeaten streak, world title fight next?

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    UNBEATEN featherweight Mark Magsayo takes on American Pablo Cruz Saturday in his bid to finally challenge for a world title fight.

    The 25-year-old Filipino meets Cruz in the undercard of the Jerwin Ancajas-Jonathan Rodriguez title fight for the IBF super-flyweight championship.

    Magsayo, 21-0 (14 KOs) is seeing action for the second time in the last six months after scoring a split decision over Rigoberto Hermosillo in October 2020.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Cruz meanwhile, (21-3 6 KOs, managed to fight last January, and won by unanimous decision over Jose Luiz Graterol.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again