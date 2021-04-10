Magsayo eyeing to keep unbeaten streak, world title fight next?

UNBEATEN featherweight Mark Magsayo takes on American Pablo Cruz Saturday in his bid to finally challenge for a world title fight.

The 25-year-old Filipino meets Cruz in the undercard of the Jerwin Ancajas-Jonathan Rodriguez title fight for the IBF super-flyweight championship.

PHOTO: Frances Magsayo

Magsayo, 21-0 (14 KOs) is seeing action for the second time in the last six months after scoring a split decision over Rigoberto Hermosillo in October 2020.

Cruz meanwhile, (21-3 6 KOs, managed to fight last January, and won by unanimous decision over Jose Luiz Graterol.

