Magsayo called a ‘bum’ as Pinoy caught in Russell-Haney crossfire

REIGNING WBC lightweight title holder Devin Haney got a lot of flak for referring to newly-crowned world featherweight champion Mark Magsayo as a ‘bum.’

Haney made the short but offending word on his Twitter account shortly after the 26-year-old Filipino ended the six-year reign of Gary Russell Jr. by scoring a majority decision to claim the WBC version of the 126-pound crown in Atlantic City, New Jersey over the weekend.

“Mr. cap aka Gary Russell lost to a bum,” said Haney in his account @Realdevinhaney and accompanied by a crying emoji.

Netizens were quick to defend Magsayo, who they said deserved the title belt despite fighting a hurting 33-year-old Russell, who aggravated a previous shoulder injury early in the 12-round bout.

SPIN.ph also got the side of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, but his response was not fit for posting.

Mark Magsayo outpoints Gary Russell to become world champion.

Haney's post has been retweeted 493 times, got 2,036 likes, and received 960 comments.

But while the tweet was a slight on the undefeated Magsayo, it was actually an insult too, meant for Russell, who had been critical with Haney in the past, especially in the light of their aborted encounter two years ago despite the two-weight difference separating them.

Russell in particular lambasted Haney for his unanimous decision win over Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa two years ago to retain his title in a fight which the Maryland native described as boring.

“I don’t know why people paid their money to see that $#!t. That was ridiculous,” Russell was quoted by Boxing Insider in November of 2020

“You know that was unsatisfactory. No one wanted to see that boring ass shit. You look like a professional amateur.”

Continue reading below ↓

The two fighters were supposed to meet in the past after Russell expressed interest in facing Haney in the absence of big money bouts, claiming most of the fighters are trying to avoid him.

The team of Haney immediately responded and a contract was sent to Russell.

After consulting his legal team though, Russell opted not to sign the deal.

But following Haney’s performance against Gamboa, Russell appeared to have regretted not signing on the dotted line.

“That shit that you was doing would never fly with a Mr. Gary Russell Jr.,” he said. “Jump in that water with me, and you will get eaten alive.”

