Magramo faces great odds in Tokyo world title shot vs Nakatani

GIEMEL Magramo hopes to succeed where his father failed.

The 26-year-old Filipino finally gets to vie for a world title on Friday night when he faces Junto Nakatani of Japan at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight championship.

Magramo (24-1, 20 KOs) is the son of former boxer Melvin Magramo, who failed in his bid for a world title in a pro career that spanned from 1990 to 2003.

The younger Magramo initially hurdled the first test by braving the COVID-19 pandemic to travel from Manila to Japan and be quarantined for two weeks as part of the strict protocols required for the 12-round bout.

The world championship was originally set in early April, but had to be postponed several times due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Thursday, he passed another stumbling block by making the 112-lb. limit, coming in at 111.5 lbs. during the official weigh-in held ta the Hotel Grand Palace.

Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs) tipped in at 111.7 lbs.

Magramo is accompanied by his managers Johnny Elorde and wife Lisa, father Melvin, uncle Ric Magramo, Mig Elorde, and Toto Laurente.

The Filipino contender however, will be pressed to take the action to Nakatani as the referee and the three judges working on the bout are all based in Japan.

Third man on the ring will be Nobuto Ikehara, while scoring the bout are judges Masahiro Noda, Masakazu Murase, and Biney Martin, who is a Japan-based Ghanaian.

Travel restrictions kept famed Japanese promoter Akihiro Honda from bringing in neutral officials for the fight.