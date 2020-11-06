Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 6
    Boxing

    Magramo bid for world title ends in eighth-round KO loss to Nakatani

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Alvin S. Go

    JUNTO Nakatani denied Giemel Magramo a piece of history after scoring an eight-round knockout to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight crown in Tokyo, Japan Friday night at the Korakuen Hall.

    The 5-foot-7 lanky Japanese used his height and reach advantage to keep Magramo at bay in the early rounds before setting him up with a huge left hook late in the eighth that signaled the end for the Filipino.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Nakatani followed it up with a solid right that sent the 26-year-old reeling to the canvas.

      Obviously dazed, Magramo tried to beat the count but was waved off by the referee to hand Nakatani the WBO version of the 112-lbs crown.

      The fighter from famed Filipino boxing clan suffered only his second loss in 26 fights and failed in his bid to become the first Filipino to win a world title in the midst of the pandemic.

      Nakatani, cheered on by a small, appreciative crowd that included his mother who was reduced to tears following the win, remained unbeaten in 21 fights with 16 KOs.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Alvin S. Go

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again