Magramo bid for world title ends in eighth-round KO loss to Nakatani

JUNTO Nakatani denied Giemel Magramo a piece of history after scoring an eight-round knockout to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight crown in Tokyo, Japan Friday night at the Korakuen Hall.

The 5-foot-7 lanky Japanese used his height and reach advantage to keep Magramo at bay in the early rounds before setting him up with a huge left hook late in the eighth that signaled the end for the Filipino.

Nakatani followed it up with a solid right that sent the 26-year-old reeling to the canvas.

Obviously dazed, Magramo tried to beat the count but was waved off by the referee to hand Nakatani the WBO version of the 112-lbs crown.

The fighter from famed Filipino boxing clan suffered only his second loss in 26 fights and failed in his bid to become the first Filipino to win a world title in the midst of the pandemic.

Nakatani, cheered on by a small, appreciative crowd that included his mother who was reduced to tears following the win, remained unbeaten in 21 fights with 16 KOs.

