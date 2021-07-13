Logan Paul glad he faced Mayweather instead of me, says Pacquiao

THE good old days at the Wild Card gym are back.

YouTube sensation Logan Paul showed up at the famed sweatshop located near Hollywood to personally visit boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in training for his world welterweight title fight against Errol Spence.

Paul was accompanied by Filipino real estate entrepreneur and developer John Singson and had their photos taken with the 42-year-old senator and MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons before the start of training on Tuesday (Manila time).

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The 26-year-old American, whose YouTube channel has so far attracted over 22 million subscribers, is just the latest personality to pay Pacquiao a visit in training, evoking memories of the past when movie and sports celebrities would regulaly drop by at the Wild Card gym just to see in person the Filipino boxing great considered as one of the greatest fighters of his era.

Earlier, retired four-time world champion and former Pacquiao foe Miguel Cotto also took a peek at the training camp of the eight-time world division title holder being run by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Jalen Green drops by

Future NBA lottery pick Jalen Green also sought out the Pacman on Sunday, but went over at the Fox studio in Los Angeles where Pacquiao held the kick-off press conference for his fight against Spence.

Of course, Paul is best known for having faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eighth-round exhibition match last June 6 in Miami, Florida. The YouTube celebrity went the full distance against the retired, undefeated champion and since it was an exhibition bout, no winner was declared.

Paul watched Pacquiao in training and could only heave a sigh of relief that he chose Mayweather to face inside the ring and not the fighting pride of Sarangani.

“After watching me work out, he said he was glad he fought Mayweather instead of me,” said Pacquiao in a social media post. “Honored to have @loganpaul come by Wild Card gym today.”

