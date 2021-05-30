After Pacquiao, it's Donaire's turn to defy Father Time

FIRST it was Manny Pacquiao, now it's Nonito Donaire Jr.

Donaire became the latest Filipino fighter to defy Father Time by dethroning Nordine Oubaali of France as World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champ on Sunday (Manila time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 38-year-old Donaire, an underdog against a Frenchman four years younger than him, scored a fourth-round knockout against the previously unbeaten champion to become the oldest fighter to reign in the 118-pound division.

Pacquiao at 40, became the oldest welterweight to win a world title following his split decision win over Keith Thurman in July 2019 to capture the World Boxing Association (WBA) 147-pound title belt.

Before that. Donaire and Gerry Penalosa were both 35 years old when they bagged a piece of the world bantamweight title in 2018 and 2007, respectively.

No wonder, the ‘Filipino Flash’ touched on the age factor in one of his many posts on Twitter shortly after his impressive win against Oubaali.

“Age is a number. An 80 year old can be in a wheelchair or can be running marathons,” said the newly-crowned champion, now a three-time world bantamweight title holder.

“HEALTH is WEALTH. PERIOD…and the story continues.”

He later elaborated on the matter during the post-fight presser

“Being at this age is not the question, it’s about my performance,” Donaire stressed.

“About my ability to grow. I believe it matters not what your age is, but how mentally strong you are. What I learned from the (Naoya) Inoue fight is that I’m back. I can still compete at this level. The whole time I was not fighting, I was learning. I’m ready for the next one.”

Asked how he feels being the oldest to reign at bantamweight, Donaire said he feels good about it.

“I’m the oldest world champion in this division. That’s amazing,” he said. “Gerry (Penalosa) is a good friend of mine. It’s an honor to be here and show up and fight a guy who’s really good.”

