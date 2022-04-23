Late-replacement Jonas Sultan falls short against Paul Butler

JONAS Sultan didn't do enough to topple home bet Paul Butler and lost in his bid for the WBO interim bantamweight title early Saturday morning (Manila time) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Sultan lost by unanimous decision against Butler, 33, by scores of 116-112, 118-110, and 117-111.

Paul Butler gets his way against Jonas Sultan. PHOTO: Probellum

The 28-year-old Sultan stepped in the plate as a late replacement for countryman and reigning champion Johnriel Casimero, whose weight issue forced him to pull out of the 12-round match at the last minute.

Casimero is in danger of being stripped of his title by the WBO, raising the possibility of Butler becoming the regular champion given his one-sided victory against Sultan.

Butler is now 36-2 with 15 KOs, while Sultan's record fell to 18-6 with 11 KOs.

