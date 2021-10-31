Sultan knocks Caraballo down four times to score major upset

JONAS Sultan turned the tables on knockout artist Carlos Caraballo, knocking down the Puerto Rican four times to score a major upset in their 10-round bantamweight fight on Saturday in New York (Sunday, Manila time).

The 29-year-old Filipino was a heavy underdog against Caraballo, a protégé of former world champion Miguel Cotto and winner of his first 14 fights as a pro all by way of knockout, who was looking to add Sultan to his growing list of victims.

But Sultan proved to be a tough customer for the Puerto Rican, engaging his game opponent in toe-to-toe exchanges and dragging him for 10 full rounds where Caraballo has never been to.

The outcome had the native of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte winning by unanimous decision on identical scores of 94-93 on all three judges’ scorecards, leaving stunned the pro-Puerto Rican crowd at the Madison Square Garden.



“This is boxing. This is war. And I came to win tonight,” said Sultan, fighting out of MP Promotions. “Caraballo is a tough man, but I wanted this one.”

Sultan improved to 18-5 (11 KOs) and obviously lined himself up as a threat in bantamweight, a division where two Filipinos in Nonito Donaire Jr. and Johnriel Casimero currently reign as world champion. Casimero incidentally, lost to Sultan in their title eliminator fight in 2017.

Caraballo served as Sultan’s biggest challenge in his comeback foray after losing to friend Jerwin Ancajas in their IBF super-flyweight title match in 2018, and was hardly given second notice being a 5-1 underdog against a rising prospect who was signed by Top Rank to a multi-year contract just days before the fight.

But Sultan showed he's a legitimate contender and not just a stepping stone for Caraballo.

The Filipino introduced himself to Caraballo by greeting him with a right hand in the second round to send the Puerto Rican down on the canvas for the first time.

