Jonas Sultan arrives in NY, unfazed by unbeaten Puerto Rican foe

JONAS Sultan fights under the bright lights of New York this weekend, taking on unbeaten and dangerous Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo in one of the biggest tests of his career.

Sultan arrived in the Big Apple on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) and will fight at the Madison Square Garden, the so-called ‘Mecca of Boxing,’ for the very first time.

The former world title challenger is accompanied by chief trainer Joven Jimenez, promoter Brendan Gibbons, and reigning IBF super-flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas, who served as Sultan’s sparring partner in his Los Angeles training camp at the Wild Card gym.

Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs) is looking for another shot at a world title, which he hopes to achieve with a win against Caraballo, the rising Puerto Rican mean puncher who is a protégé of former world champion Miguel Cotto.

The Filipino isn’t awed by the punching prowess of Caraballo, who has beaten all his 14 opponents so far via knockout.

Sultan hasn’t been knocked out yet in his pro career that began in 2013.

The 10-round fight at bantamweight will be staged by Top Rank and ESPN as undercard in the Joe Zepada-Josue Vargaz welterweight bout.

Sultan got an added morale boost before departing for New York as Junnie Navarro, who co-manages the Filipino fighter together with Mike Valenzuela of Zamboanga Valientes MLV, joined the compact entourage.

Likewise, the native of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte gained support from NorthPort team owner and Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, who was met by Sultan and Navarro during Manny Pacquiao’s welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba last August.

Sultan challenged for the IBF title of Ancajas in 2018 but lost to his fellow Filipino by unanimous decision.

He earned the shot at Ancajas’ crown when he defeated Johnriel Casimero, now the reigning WBO bantamweight champion, also by unanimous decision in Cebu.

Sultan is coming off a seventh round stoppage of American Sharon Carter last August 14 in the undercard of the Casimero-Guillermo Rigondeaux title match in Carson, California.

